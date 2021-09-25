Beaver Dam crash, Florida man flown to hospital: sheriff

article

A bicyclist was severely injured and flown to the hospital via Flight for Life after a township of Beaver Dam crash on Saturday morning, Sept. 25.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near State Highway 33 and Peachy Road.

An initial investigation found that the bicyclist – a 48-year-old man from Florida – was headed north on State Highway 33 when an SUV turning from Peachy onto the highway entered the intersection and hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet. The driver of the SUV – a 52-year-old man from Beaver Dam – was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

