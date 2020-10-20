'Beautiful people:' Vigil held for couple killed in crash

Dozens came together at the busy intersection of 27th and Edgerton on Milwaukee's south side on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to pay tribute to two people who they say had a major impact in the community.

Teresita and Luis Contreras

Teresita and Luis Contreras were on their way home from shopping on Saturday night, Oct. 17. Investigators say a speeding driver crashed into them. The husband and wife died at the scene.

Days later, loved ones stood together in honor of the lives taken by tragedy.

"They were beautiful people," said Sandra Contreras, the victim's daughter. "They were a power couple and without one, there couldn't be the other."

The couple leaves behind three daughters who remember them as loving parents and community leaders.

Teresita Contreras

"My mom was always trying to empower others and my fathers always supported my mother," Contreras said.

Teresita was a part of the group Core El Centro for the last 16 years and worked as a community leader with Mujeres Con Poder. She taught Zumba classes and fought for social justice.

"She was a true healer, a true healer in the community," said Madeline Gianforte with Core El Centro.

The huge outpouring on Tuesday serves as a testament of what the husband and wife gave to others.

Two lives taken suddenly now leave behind a legacy that will continue on.

"I remember them in strength and in power and in love," Contreras said.

The suspect in the fatal crash was taken into custody and faces four felony charges.

The couple will be laid to rest in a private funeral on Thursday.