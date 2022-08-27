Expand / Collapse search

Caledonia Bear Paw Beach drowning, girl dead: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Caledonia Bear Paw Beach drowning

The Caledonia Police Department said a 6-year-old girl drowned at Bear Paw Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Officers and Caledonia Fire Department personnel arrived around 5:45 p.m. and learned the girl had been underwater for an "undetermined" amount of time.

Fire department personnel started life-saving efforts and took the girl to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing.