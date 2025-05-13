Bayside Girl Scouts install first aid kits at Ellsworth Park

The Brief Girl Scouts installed first aid kits at a Bayside park on Monday, May 12. The boxes are intended to function like a little free library. The scouts plan to return to the parks from time to time to make sure the first aid kits are properly supplied.



The community is a little safer in Bayside thanks to the efforts of some Girl Scouts.

New first aid kits

What we know:

Girl Scout troop 1183 installed the first of four first aid kits at Ellsworth Park on Monday, May 12.

The boxes will serve as a go-to resource for first aid supplies for members of the community.

A leader of the junior troop said the kits function like a little free library.

What they're saying:

"The girls did a lot of brain storming... stuck out and they decided to make happen," said Erin Lemoine, co-leader of Girl Scouts troop 1183.

Three other boxes will be installed in the coming months at parks in Fox Point and Bayside.

Members of the troop will go back to the parks from time to time to make sure the kits stay fully stocked.