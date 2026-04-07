The Brief More than a dozen people were arrested after a "teen takeover" at Bayshore. Glendale police have released video that show what happened on March 29. Community advocates said providing alternatives is key to preventing violence.



Video from the Glendale Police Department shows the scene of a so-called "teen takeover" event that happened at Bayshore late last month.

The backstory:

Officers were called to break up a large fight on Sunday, March 29. As soon as they arrived, the crowd scattered. There were no reports of injuries.

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At least 13 people were arrested that day. Police Chief Rhett Fugman said charges range from disorderly conduct and battery to resisting an officer.

Bayshore is private property and has a parental guidance policy. Anyone under the age of 18 is required to be with an adult 21 years or older after 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Officers respond to so-called "teen takeover" at Bayshore on March 29 (Courtesy: GPD)

‘Teen takeover’ trend

The backstory:

Milwaukee police and business owners have responded to the nationwide "take takeovers" trend, in which teens organize large gatherings and promote them on social media.

Two days after the fight and arrests at Bayshore, gunshots were fired during a gathering at Milwaukee's Moody Park. Police said there was a fight and arrested a 17-year-old girl, though she was not believed to be the person who fired the shots.

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Community advocates said providing alternatives is key to preventing violence.

"A lot of our youth are in survival mode, and having trained professionals as a mentor that identify with their struggles is key to how we shift them from being in survival mode, to more of a life," said David Sinclair, outreach director with 414Life.

"For the youth that are participating in some of this violence in our community, I think that's a call for help," said Kristine Rodriguez, a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy. "I think it's definitely something all of us as community partners need to come together."