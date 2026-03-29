13 arrested at Bayshore; Glendale police cite disorderly conduct

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The Brief Glendale police say 13 people were arrested Sunday evening at Bayshore. Charges include disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer. Police say Bayshore requires anyone 17 and under to be with a supervising adult.



The Glendale Police Department says 13 people were arrested Sunday evening, March 29, at Bayshore.

What we know:

Police Chief Rhett Fugman said charges range from disorderly conduct and battery to resisting an officer.

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Bayshore is private property and has a parental guidance policy requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be accompanied by a supervising adult at least 21 years old after 3 p.m. from Fridays to Sundays.

Bayshore said it became aware earlier in the week of a potential unauthorized gathering and coordinated with Glendale police to prepare for the situation.

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Management increased staffing and patrols alongside Glendale police and on-site security. Additional officers were deployed based on crowd conditions.

There were no reports of injuries.

Dig deeper:

Bayshore also said it will continue enforcing its age policy.

Glendale police said they regularly work with Bayshore and assist as needed. Bayshore thanked law enforcement and security for safely dispersing the crowd.