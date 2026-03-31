Shots fired near Moody Park in Milwaukee during fight; teen arrested

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The Brief Milwaukee police responded to a fight near Moody Park on Monday night. The large fight escalated when shots were fired. A teen was arrested regarding the disturbance. Police continue to seek the unknown shooter.



Milwaukee police were called out to the area of 23rd and Burleigh, near Moody Park, on Monday night after shots were fired during a fight.

Large fight

The backstory:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, police responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. for reports of a large fight that escalated when shots were fired.

No injuries were reported and officers did not locate anything being struck by the gunfire.

Teen arrested

What we know:

A 17-year-old girl was arrested regarding the disturbance.

Police continue to seek the unknown shooter.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.