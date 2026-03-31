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Shots fired near Moody Park in Milwaukee during fight; teen arrested

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Published  March 31, 2026 12:02pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fight near Moody Park, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police responded to a fight near Moody Park on Monday night.
    • The large fight escalated when shots were fired.
    • A teen was arrested regarding the disturbance. Police continue to seek the unknown shooter.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called out to the area of 23rd and Burleigh, near Moody Park, on Monday night after shots were fired during a fight. 

Large fight

The backstory:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, police responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. for reports of a large fight that escalated when shots were fired. 

No injuries were reported and officers did not locate anything being struck by the gunfire. 

Teen arrested

What we know:

A 17-year-old girl was arrested regarding the disturbance. 

Police continue to seek the unknown shooter. 

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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