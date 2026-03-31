Shots fired near Moody Park in Milwaukee during fight; teen arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called out to the area of 23rd and Burleigh, near Moody Park, on Monday night after shots were fired during a fight.
Large fight
The backstory:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, police responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. for reports of a large fight that escalated when shots were fired.
No injuries were reported and officers did not locate anything being struck by the gunfire.
Teen arrested
What we know:
A 17-year-old girl was arrested regarding the disturbance.
Police continue to seek the unknown shooter.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.