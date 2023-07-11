Bayshore parking garage reopens after February collapse

article

The Bayshore parking garage that partially collapsed earlier this year has reopened, officials announced Tuesday.

Two cars were crushed and dozens more were left trapped inside when part of the Silver Spring Parking Garage's third level fell, collapsing part of the second level along with it on Feb. 23. No one was hurt.

In June, FOX6 News cameras found a large crane and other heavy equipment stationed at the collapse site. According to Bayshore and its insurance company, a snow removal company that shoveled large mounds of snow on the top level of the garage is responsible for the collapse.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Feb. 25 cleanup efforts after Feb. 23 Bayshore parking garage collapse (Courtesy: North Shore Fire/Rescue | Daniel Tyk)

Statement from Bayshore:

Bayshore and its engineering, construction, inspection partners have efficiently and effectively worked together to reopen the Silver Spring Garage well ahead of the projected timeframe for the reconstruction. We are very thankful that no one was injured in the garage collapse and together, with our partners' immediate and incredible support, we are again able to serve our guests with full access to the garage.








