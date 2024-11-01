Bayshore enforcing parental supervision policy for minors

The Brief Bayshore in Glendale has a new parental supervision policy for minors (17 and younger). The new policy is in effect after 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Guests who do not follow the code of conduct will be asked to leave.



New changes are coming to Bayshore that will require parental supervision for minors.

Starting Friday, Nov. 1, Bayshore is now part of the list of malls in the area requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult while on site at certain times of day.

"I didn't know. Now I have to kind of break that news. Now we have to make plans around this new rule," said Kisha Burgss, a mother and Milwaukee resident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bayshore parental guidance requirements

The new rule requires kids 17 years of age and younger to have a parent or guardian present at certain times.

"I think that while it's protective for the businesses here. I think that ultimately its just another space that's being taken away for kids," said Harper Mosesson, a Milwaukee resident.

The policy must be followed after 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, moving forward.

"Now we have to make plans around this new rule," added Burgss.

Burgss says her teenage daughter shops in the area frequently and will now be planning around the trips.

"I understand the decision, but I don't care for the decision. That's making everyone take the blame for something that they may not be accountable for," Burgss said.

Bayshore

Security will be onsite enforcing the policy, asking for an ID for proof of age.

Guests who do not follow the Bayshore code of conduct will be asked to leave. If they fail or refuse, they can face arrest for trespassing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Increase the security. Don't punish the kids for what other kids do that's not fair," said Burgss.

"It is kind of sad that its being taken away," said Mosesson.

While Bayshore declined FOX6's request for an on-camera interview, on its website it says this decision was made to ensure an enjoyable experience for visitors, and ensure it is not in response to any specific incident.