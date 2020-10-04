Bayshore Art and Artisan Walk is this weekend

Art and Artisan Fair at Bayshore
The first art walk at Bayshore offers artwork by 75 vendors and live art work Sunday.
GLENDALE, Wis. - Bayshore will feature more than 75 vendors at the first Art and Artisan Fair on Oct. 3 and 4. Taking place in The Yard, a large, open-air green space located at the heart of Bayshore, and surrounding streets, the free event will feature a variety of fine art, food, clothing, home décor and more.
Over 75 artists at the Art and Artisan Fair at Bayshore
Karina Llergo will be live paints one of her signature woman paintings.
Muralists helping beautify Bayshore
Muralist Emma Daisy speaks to the new Bayshore Art Experience, which will feature more than 30 works of art from local artists throughout the property, with live art taking place throughout the day for guests to enjoy.
Interactive art vendors at the Art and Artisan Fair at Bayshore
Richard Borden of Shibumi Silks teaches FOX6's Evan Peterson how to make a unique water table silk scarf.