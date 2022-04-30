Bay View woman turns 108 years old: 'Everything in moderation'

A Bay View woman hit quite the milestone Saturday, April 30. In a small but special celebration, Marie Polaski celebrated her 108th birthday.

Joined by friends and family, she blew out the candles. After 108 years, here is the wisdom she's passing on to others.

"Enjoy life. Do what you can," Marie Polaski said. "Do everything in moderation and keep active."

