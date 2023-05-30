Bay View Printing Company offers fun, hands-on workshops

Introduction to Bay View Printing Company
Bay View Printing Company is a 105-year-old letterpress print shop in Milwaukee with artisans that make every event and occasion they create for even more special. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood with a look at this design studio and historic letterpress print shop that’s rooted in collaboration and community.
MILWAUKEE - You’ve probably heard of paint and sip nights, but what about drink and ink nights? Brian Kramp is at Bay View Printing Company (2702 S Howell Avenue, Milwaukee) previewing some of the fun hands-on workshops that they have available to guests this upcoming summer.
Examples of what Bay View Printing Company can do
Whether you’re looking for a business gift, invitation to a gathering or some custom printing work, the team at Bay View Printing Company has you covered for every occasion. Brian Kramp is seeing how a unique combination of ideas, history, art and design fuel their work.
