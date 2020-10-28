Bay View house goes 'Ghostbusters' for a good cause

From the iconic firehouse to a slimer and more, a Bay View house is all decked out in a "Ghostbusters" theme for Halloween, and it's all for a good cause.

They began designing in August with construction through September to put on this haunted house that, with projected ghosts and elaborate lights, seems to keep getting better.

They don't charge admission, but they are helping raise money for Milwaukee's youth.

Just off Clement Avenue, there really is something strange in the Bay View neighborhood.

"So we decided to go through with it anyways because it's popular, and people needed something fun this year to do," said Jamie Beauchamp.

Beauchamp and his husband, Andy, are the masterminds behind the nod to "Ghostbusters," drawing fans of the classic films both young and old.

Advertisement

"I had out-of-state friends text me and ask how come I hadn't been to see this house yet, and I didn't even know about it," said Pam Deveau.

While the release of the fourth film is on hold, A&J's Halloween house still has the smoke, lights and props to make you feel like you're on set.

"I didn't expect it to be this much," said Thomas Clow. "We saw it on Facebook and had to come down. It beats my expectations."

In the spirit of helping contain COVID-19, the house is a little interactive, offering its own slime of sorts.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Along the sidewalk, we have some slime splotches for social distancing," said Beauchamp. "They're about seven to eight feet apart."

And it isn't just for show. The house includes a donation box -- raising money for Pathfinders Milwaukee, a nonprofit providing housing, safety and more for youth in crisis...

"I just hope they enjoy the experience, and that's what's most important," said Beauchamp.

The goal every year is to raise $5,000. Jamie and Andy said they're closing in on that total, and you don't just have to physically be there to donate.