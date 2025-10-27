Bay View BP owner helping seniors, collecting donations for groceries

The Brief A BP gas station owner in Bay View is helping seniors in the community afford their groceries. He's been collecting donations at the checkout counter at the gas station. He matches them, then he and volunteers go to a local grocery store to buy gift cards and give them to seniors.



It's a recipe for disaster. That's what communities are saying about the potential of losing those snap benefits as grocery prices rise.

But one Bay View business owner is trying to help.

Bay View BP gas station

Helping seniors afford groceries

What we know:

From the shelves to the scanners, the smallest items really do add up.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Because of inflation, the prices are up on everything else," said Faisal Bhimani, the owner of the BP gas station in Bay View.

Faisal Bhimani

He says he sees and hears customers struggling with food prices, especially his older clientele.

"They told me they've seen one of the seniors in the front of the line had to put the groceries back," added Bhimani.

This led to an idea. Bhimani decided to offer a little relief at the checkout counter.

Collecting donations

Every little bit helps

What we know:

For the past three weeks, he's collected donations.

Bhimani matches them, then he and volunteers go to a local grocery store to buy gift cards and give them to seniors.

So far, he says they've helped more than 30 people and distributed more than $600.

"These people have worked hard all their lives, and it's the least we can do as a community," he said.

Also on customers' minds — the possibility of losing SNAP benefits because of the government shutdown.

Related article

If that happens, Bhimani says he's in talks with other businesses to collect more donations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He says these funds would either go to local food pantries in the Bay View and St. Francis areas, or they'll buy necessities and give them out in front of his gas station.

"Our idea is to make sure that no one sleeps hungry or starves at night," he said.

If you would like to help out, Bhimani says they're always accepting donations at his BP location.