Bay View bakery burglar sentenced

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021.

Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed.

In addition, the court ordered Kolp to pay just under $400 in restitution.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Canfora-Lakeside Bakery on Oklahoma Avenue early on April 20, 2021 for a reported break-in.

The complaint states, when an employee arrived to prepare for the day, they "observed that the cash drawer was missing." The drawer apparently had roughly $200 inside.

Officers reviewed surveillance video, which showed "a male subject wearing a cap, carrying a plastic milk crate, checking the side door of the bakery, and then moving around to the north side of the building" around 12:40 a.m. That person – since identified as Kolp – than reappeared in gloves and a mask.

The complaint states Kolp removed a lockbox from a wall and tried a key on a security door, but could not get the door open. He then tried the key on a side door and got inside. Surveillance from inside showed him take cash from the register.

Police released the photo of the burglary suspect, and the bakery's owner put that image on a cookie. Several days later, an officer saw pictures of the suspect, Kolp, and recognized him.

Kolp was ultimately arrested, per the complaint, in May 2021 after he tried to jump from a second-floor balcony at a hotel he was staying in.