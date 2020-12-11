Bay Area artist paints picture of LeBron James for Time magazine

Time magazine named Lebron James as athlete of the year and the cover art was painted by a young Bay Area artist.

It's been a good month for 14-year-old Tyler Gordon of San Jose. Last month, he received a phone call from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, after she saw a viral video of him, painting a portrait of her.

Now, he has another achievement to celebrate.

Bay Area teen gets surprise phone call from Kamala Harris after portrait goes viral