Batter & Mac’s second location opens in Bay View

By
Published  November 5, 2024 10:33am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood which is now home to Batter & Mac’s second location.

From filled croissants and cinnamon rolls to decorative cookies and macarons – The sisters behind Mac & Batter have just opened a new location and guests are loving it! 

Filled croissants and cinnamon rolls

Sweet treats for everyone

Special baked goods

Fresh baked sweets and treats

Batter & Mac’s newest location

