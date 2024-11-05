Batter & Mac’s second location opens in Bay View

Batter & Mac’s second location
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood which is now home to Batter & Mac’s second location.
From filled croissants and cinnamon rolls to decorative cookies and macarons – The sisters behind Mac & Batter have just opened a new location and guests are loving it!
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood seeing what’s on the menu for election day.
Filled croissants and cinnamon rolls
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood seeing what’s on the menu for election day.
Sweet treats for everyone
Brian Kramp is dipping donuts and seeing why a stop in Bay View means sweet treats for everyone.
Special baked goods
Brian Kramp is at Batter & Mac where a neighborhood gets together for more than baked goods.
Fresh baked sweets and treats
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood which is now home to Batter & Mac’s second location.
Batter & Mac’s newest location
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood which is now home to Batter & Mac’s newest location.