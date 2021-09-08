Basse’s Taste Of Country: Farm family fun that visitors of all ages can enjoy

For years it’s been the mission of Basse’s Taste Of Country to create farm family fun that visitors of all ages can enjoy. And starting tomorrow they’re inviting you back onto the farm. Brian is in Colgate getting a preview of this year’s Apple & Sunflower Fest.

A Family Tradition

Family-owned and operated, Basse’s Taste of Country has roots in Muskego, Wisconsin where owners Becky and Roger Basse ran a similar business for five years. After working there for another seven years, the Basse’s decided to branch out to Colgate, Wisconsin and started the Basse’s Taste of Country store in September of 2000. Currently, Roger and Becky, along with their son Blake and daughter Sarah, strive to create an environment in which families can enjoy themselves and grow lasting memories and traditions!

​The Basse’s extend their love of family to their business, and offers family-orientated fun and educational activities all season long! The farm family fun starts in the spring season with U-pick strawberries in June. Later in the fall season will be U-pick apples and our sunflower fest , and to wrap up all the fun each year is our ever-growing and improving pumpkin farm with our fall fun packed pumpkin festival ! So round up the family and come on out to enjoy the farm and grow memories with us.