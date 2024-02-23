Baseball-themed drinks to celebrate Spring Training

The Brewers' first Spring Training game is tomorrow, and we are cheering on the Brew Crew.

Brendan Cleary with Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp to shake things up with some baseball-themed drinks.

Recipes

Cactus League-Arita

2 oz Sans junipre

1 oz lime juice

1/2 oz prickly pear syrup

1 oz NA orange liqueur

Shake all ingredients together with ice. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel.

Grapefruit League Sour

2 oz bourbon

1 oz lemon juice

3/4 simple syrup

1 oz white grapefruit juice

2 dashes Angosturra

1 egg white

Dry shake egg white. Add ice and other ingredients. Shake and strain over fresh rocks , garnish with a grapefruit twist.