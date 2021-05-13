Expand / Collapse search

Bartolotta Restaurants filling open positions, hiring fairs scheduled

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Bartolotta Restaurants is looking to fill open positions for its newly reopened and soon-to-reopen restaurants. 

Candidates will be able to apply and be interviewed at upcoming job fairs on Saturday, May 22, Wednesday, May 26, and Tuesday, June 15. 

According to a press release, the organization is looking for candidates with a "hospitality heart" and will be filling positions at Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993; Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro; Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield and Mequon; Bacchus; Harbor House; Joey Gerard’s – a Bartolotta Supper Club; Bartolotta’s at Kohl’s; and the Bartolotta catering facilities.

 The Bartolotta Restaurants is hiring for a variety of positions, including Cook; Pastry Cook; Prep Cook; Lead Butcher; Butcher; Dishwasher; Server (Front and Back); Lead Bartender; Bar Back; Restaurant Captain; Food Runner; Maintenance; Sommelier; Steward; Banquet Captain; And Banquet Server. Many jobs begin are trainee/entry-level, while others require seasoned experience.

Please come prepared with a resume/cover letter and dress for a job interview. Full details and open positions are available on bartolottas.com/careers.

