Retired Brown Deer officer dies after battle with breast cancer

The Brown Deer Police Department announced Thursday, May 13 the passing of Retired Police Officer Jill Zeise. Zeise served as an officer with Brown Deer from January 5, 2003 to March 31, 2020.

Officer Zeise lost her fight against breast cancer and passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 9. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

During her 18 years with the department, she served as a Field Training Officer, Acting Shift Leader, School Resource Officer, Investigator, and Community Outreach Officer.

"The Brown Deer Police Department is mourning the loss of a friend, a colleague, and an inspiration to us all. Please keep Officer Zeise’s friends and family in your thoughts as they struggle through this difficult time," said the Brown Deer Police Department in a Facebook post.

