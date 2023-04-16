Bars in the Deer District prepare for the Bucks playoff games

Just hours before the Milwaukee Bucks play the Miami Heat, the Deer District bars are ready to accommodate all the fans.

FOX6 News Spencer Tracy visits a few bars in the Deer District to show you what you can expect.

Major Goolsby's has taken the color green to another level with his green drink—the perfect drink to have while watching the Milwaukee Bucks.

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub is the place to go if you want a brandy slushie while watching the game. People who come to enjoy the game at the pub can take advantage of several specials.