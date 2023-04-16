Expand / Collapse search

Bars in the Deer District prepare for the Bucks playoff games

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Major Goolsby's ready for the Bucks playoff game

Deer District bars are ready to accommodate all Milwaukee Bucks fans just hours before their game against Miami Heat.

MILWAUKEE - Just hours before the Milwaukee Bucks play the Miami Heat, the Deer District bars are ready to accommodate all the fans.

FOX6 News Spencer Tracy visits a few bars in the Deer District to show you what you can expect.

Major Goolsby's has taken the color green to another level with his green drink—the perfect drink to have while watching the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks playoffs approaches, Deer District bars get ready

Major Goolsby's has a special green drink ready for Milwaukee Bucks fans

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub preparing for fans

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub is the place to go if you want a brandy slushy while watching the game.

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub is the place to go if you want a brandy slushie while watching the game. People who come to enjoy the game at the pub can take advantage of several specials.

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub's special drinks

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub tells us about the pub and its drink specials.