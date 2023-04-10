Barron County police shooting: Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel

Image 1 of 15 ▼ A growing memorial for fallen Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. (FOX 9)

Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel was one of the two officers fatally shot during a traffic stop in Barron County, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

Scheel, 23, and 32-year-old Emily Breidenbach, of the Chetek Police Department, were fatally shot on April 8.

Sheel has served with the Cameron Police Department since 2022, and also served six years with the National Guard, according to a press release from the Cameron Police Department.

"Since being employed at the Cameron Police Department, Hunter has been a dedicated officer and was very passionate about his job," the release said.

His girlfriend, Camryn Gosdeck, wrote a tribute to him on Facebook, describing him as a dedicated partner who always knew how to cheer her up when she was down.

"We had so much planned for our future and looked forward to growing old with one another. Because of this, I am absolutely heartbroken and never knew I could feel such an immense pain as having my other half ripped from me. My heart hurts for him, for his family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," she wrote.

Both officers will be escorted via a law enforcement procession from the medical examiner’s office in Ramsey County to their respective funeral homes on Monday. Officers will stand vigil by each officer's side until the services are complete.

"Our love and condolences go out to both families and all those with whom they served. We, as a law enforcement family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Hunter and Emily’s families. They will be missed by everyone," the release said.