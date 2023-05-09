Back in 1963 Barbiere’s Italian Inn opened
Back in 1963 Barbiere’s Italian Inn opened with one simple idea "Family, Superb Food and Quality Ingredients" – and they’re still going strong. Brian Kramp is with the owners of the Milwaukee and South Milwaukee locations to help them celebrate Barbiere’s 60th Anniversary.
Barbiere’s Italian Inn is known for serving up some of the best Italian dishes
Looking for a hearty sandwich for lunch or dinner?
Barbiere’s Italian Inn has been making lasagna, spaghetti and mostaciolli from family recipes since 1963
Barbiere’s Italian Inn is known for their home style pizza, lasagna, meatballs and sauces
Barbiere’s Italian Inn opened in 1963 with the goal of offering superb food and quality ingredients
