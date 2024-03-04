Barbie The Movie: In Concert coming to Milwaukee July 2024

article

Barbie The Movie: In Concert is coming to American Family Insurance Ampitheatre in Milwaukee on July 12, 2024.

It bills itself as a live-to-film concert experience featuring an all-women and majority women of color orchestra, the Sinfonietta, performing the film's award-winning score live.

Fans of all ages can celebrate the music of 2023's highest-grossing film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, with the tour also featuring specialty limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities, and more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Presale tickets for Citi card members go on sale Tuesday, March 5.

General ticket sales begin on Friday, March 8.

For ticket purchasing information, visit the Ticketmaster website.