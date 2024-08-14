Baking Bird in Union Grove; baked goods and delicious drinks

Baking Bird in Union Grove
Owner Melissa Poeschel shows off the space, the mural and birdhouses, discuss how the business started.
If you're looking for a bakery with homemade treats, check out Baking Bird. Christina Van Zelst joins FOX6 WakeUp from Union Grove to show off everything it has to offer.
Anodyne proprietary blend coffee
co-owner Christopher Poeschel talks about the drink selection.
Cake pops
Check out the cake pop flavors, learn how to make them, and see options for special orders.
Cinnamon rolls
Showcasing all stages of making them from scratch.
Finished products
Abby Reisenhauer, front of the house manager, share more details on the products.
All about bagels
They have 8 flavors to choose from and 6 cream cheese spreads