Expand / Collapse search

Baking Bird in Union Grove; baked goods and delicious drinks

By
Updated  August 14, 2024 10:19am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Baking Bird in Union Grove

Owner Melissa Poeschel shows off the space, the mural and birdhouses, discuss how the business started.

If you're looking for a bakery with homemade treats, check out Baking Bird. Christina Van Zelst joins FOX6 WakeUp from Union Grove to show off everything it has to offer. 

Anodyne proprietary blend coffee

co-owner Christopher Poeschel talks about the drink selection.

Cake pops

Check out the cake pop flavors, learn how to make them, and see options for special orders.

Cinnamon rolls

Showcasing all stages of making them from scratch.

Finished products

Abby Reisenhauer, front of the house manager, share more details on the products.

All about bagels

They have 8 flavors to choose from and 6 cream cheese spreads