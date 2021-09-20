Baker Cheese: Made with local milk, 100% all-natural ingredients

Today is National String Cheese Day and there's no better way to celebrate than having one of Wisconsin's best on Wake Up. Brian is in St. Cloud at Baker Cheese where four generations of cheesemakers have perfected the art of making string cheese.

About Baker Cheese (website)

For over 30 years, we have manufactured 100% natural string cheese. By focusing exclusively on string cheese, we can consistently provide our customers with the highest-quality, all-natural, freshest string cheese.

Each batch of string cheese is created by one of our many Wisconsin licensed Cheesemakers who help ensure that the string cheese meets our high standards of quality, taste, and consistency. This continual focus on quality has allowed us to gain a national reputation for string cheese, winning several awards over the past three decades both at the prestigious United States and World Championship Cheese Contest.

Baker Cheese is a fourth-generation, family-owned, string cheese manufacturer located in St. Cloud, Wisconsin. Since 1916, our focus has been to manufacture the highest quality cheese and to provide exceptional service.