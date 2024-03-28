Baird Center’s Gala Giveaway; First Stage wins for 2025 event

article

Baird Center officials announced on Thursday, March 28 First Stage as the winner of Baird Center’s 2025 Gala Giveaway.

The Milwaukee-based 501(c)(3) specializes in creating extraordinary theater experiences for young people and families through professional theater productions, theater academies and theater-in-education programs. First Stage is the second-largest theater company in Milwaukee.

The prize includes a fully-funded gala featuring complimentary room rental at the Baird Center’s spectacular rooftop Baird Ballroom, pre-function space for registration and silent auction, a chef’s choice 3-course menu and non-alcoholic beverages for up to 500 guests, two bottles of white and two bottles of red wine per table, a CTI audio-visual credit up to $15,000 and more. The total prize package is valued at up to $56,000.

The Wisconsin Center District will also contribute 40 staff volunteer hours to First Stage.

First Stage and Baird Center are working together to identify a date for their gala in 2025.