Bad crash near 76th and Good Hope, 6 hurt

Milwaukee police were on scene of a bad wreck near 76th and Good Hope, closer to 76th and Clinton Tuesday night, June 15.

FOX6's cameras on scene captured two badly damaged vehicles, with investigators still on scene as of 10 p.m., about an hour after the call came in.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said six people were transported to the hospital. One was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

The medical examiner was not called out to the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash and the extent of any injuries.