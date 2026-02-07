Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime performance; Milwaukee artist pays tribute

The Brief Bad Bunny is set to make history as the first artist to perform an all-Spanish set during the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday, Feb. 8. Artist Orlando Gonzalez spent a week creating a 13-foot-by-13-foot mural of the singer using 6,000 balloons. The artwork is being showcased at Banderas in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point as a symbol of pride and hope for the Latino community.



As America prepares to cheer on the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, many are gearing up for Bad Bunny's halftime performance. The artist will be making history as the first performer with an all-Spanish set.

In Milwaukee, one artist is paying tribute to Bad Bunny's performance in a special way.

Tribute to Bad Bunny

What we know:

Inside a bar in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood, there is a sense of pride over Bad Bunny's performance during this year's Super Bowl. It is on display in the form of a 13'-by-13' mural.

The mural is made from 6,000 pieces of three-inch balloons – and made by Orlando Gonzalez.

What they're saying:

"Our community has been going through difficult times right now, and I think Bad Bunny has been a light of hope for us," Gonzalez said (translated).

Gonzalez is a professional balloon artist. He told FOX6 News, the mural took him a week to put together.

"It's pride and it is an immense amount of happiness," Gonzalez said (translated).

Orlando Gonzalez

Seeing his work of art on display, Gonzalez said is his biggest fulfillment.

"It's a moment for us Latinos, and even more so, represent Puerto Rico, a small island that will now take the biggest stage. You can't help but feel so proud," Gonzalez said (translated).

See the mural

What you can do:

You can see the mural yourself by visiting Banderas near 4th and Florida on Sunday, Feb. 8.