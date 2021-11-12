Bacon-wrapped green bean bundles: recipe

Everything is better wrapped in bacon!

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for bacon-wrapped green bean bundles.

Ingredients:

2 cans (14.5 ounces) whole green beans, drained

1 pound thick sliced bacon

1/2 cups brown sugar

1 1/2 cups bottled catalina salad dressing

Directions:

Bundle about 6 green beans together and wrap with a half slice of bacon. Secure them with a toothpick. Make several bunches and place in a 9 X 13 baking dish. Mix brown sugar and dressing and pour sauce over the beans. Bake uncovered in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 to 35 minutes until the bacon gets a little crispy.