'Back Your Vote:' GOP launches early voting initiative in Wisconsin

The national battle over your vote heats up in Wisconsin with 469 days until the crucial 2024 election as of Monday, July 24.

There's a new pitch to get you to vote early.

National Republicans are encouraging early votes; what they call "Bank Your Vote," launching the initiative in Wisconsin – again showing just how powerful your vote is.

In 2020, Former President Donald Trump raised unfounded worries about absentee ballots, and he did it again in a recent FOX News Town Hall with Sean Hannity.

Hannity: "Do you now encourage and embrace early voting, voting by mail, and legal ballot harvesting?"

"I do, but I also have to say something else because the one thing a lot of people…" said Trump.

Hannity: "Will you encourage your voters, based on the system we have, to go along with the system of early voting and voting by mail? Because I think…"

"I — I will," said Trump.

Hannity: "If you don’t, it’s a big mistake."

"No, no, no. I will, but those ballots get lost, also, Sean," said Trump.

Still, on Monday, the RNC launched its first statewide "Bank Your Vote" effort in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

"When you have a football game, you don’t wait until the fourth quarter to start scoring," said Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair. "We can’t do that. We have to make sure we’re not allowing Democrats to get such a huge start during these early voting periods, that we have to make it all up on Election Day. It just doesn’t make sense."

Wisconsin Democrats say Republicans have already burned the bridge on early voting.

"They’ve lost elections, and so now, it looks like Republicans' attitudes towards early votes is if you can’t suppress them, join them," said Ben Wikler, Democratic Party of Wisconsin. "Unfortunately, the Republican Party has been telling their activists for years now that early ballots are somehow illegitimate, and so I think the Republican Party is now going to have to kind of face the music."

Republicans' first-in-the-country statewide push targets Wisconsin, where the last two presidential races have been decided by roughly 20,000 votes, less than 1%.

"Now, if you’re a Republican, and you’ve lost some statewide elections by, let’s say 20- to 30,000 votes, you go, ‘How could we do this? How could we be discouraging people from not voting early?’ So it seems to me now, they’ve come to their senses, and they want to win elections, and the way to win elections is to get as many people as possible of your supporters to vote," said Mordecai Lee, UW-Milwaukee.

Both Wisconsin candidates for U.S. Senate in 2022 urged early votes.



"It’s one of the reasons why I decided to come out here to early vote to make sure that people have trust and faith in the process," said Mandela Barnes, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate. "We’re going to make sure that all the ballots are counted, make sure that this is a safe and secure process. I trust the process."

"If you’ve already voted, we don’t need to spend any time contacting you and bugging you, quite honestly, so if you go vote early, we’ll know that, and we can turn our attention to Republicans who maybe you have to coax to the polls," said Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

Despite the differences between Republicans and Democrats, there is one thing they agree on. Wisconsin could help determine who wins the White House, U.S. Senate and even the U.S. House.