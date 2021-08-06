Back-to-School Health Fair on south side

The City of Milwaukee held its second Back-to-School Health Fair Friday at the Southside Health Center.

These Milwaukee students can't wait to hit the books in person.

"I’m excited," said Henny Khun.

The push for safe classrooms is critical as the Milwaukee Health Department hosts its second Back-to-School Health Fair.

"We’re not in a great place right now as a community and the numbers continue to rise. The delta variant is contagious -- we know this," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. She feels universal masking is crucial in keeping schools safe.

Kirsten Johnson

The fair offers school supplies and school-required vaccinations for kids along with the Covid-19 vaccine.

As the delta variant spreads, the Milwaukee health commissioner says schools are safe because it’s a controlled environment.

"We know that we can separate kids, we know that masks work. We can make it safe for our kids to go back to school," she said.

MPS announced earlier this year masks will be required and there are mixed feelings about in-person learning.

"I’m just concerned it’s going to be a lot of back and forth. You know I feel like it’s going to be oh it’s okay to start school then we have to close school because of this," said parent Vasheka Jones.

"I’m not nervous about going back to school or wearing the mask," said Khun.

Despite the uncertainty, health officials remind families how to keep safe this school year.

"Our kids can be protected by being vaccinated if they’re 12 and older. They’re protected when their parents or guardians are vaccinated – and also protected by wearing masks," said Johnson.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android