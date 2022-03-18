Baby Theresa death investigation; mother of newborn ID'd, charged

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, March 18 a significant update in the Baby Theresa death investigation case. Officials have identified mother of the newborn as Karin Luttinen of Milwaukee – and she has been charged with concealing the death of a child, a felony.

On April 29, 2009, the body of a newborn girl was found in a garbage bag in the woods in the Town of Theresa. Baby Theresa was found on Lone Road less than one mile from State Highway 175 and less than three miles from U.S. 41 (across from the Theresa Marsh).

Body of Baby Theresa found in wooded area on Lone Road, Theresa

According to Dodge County Medical Examiner, "Autopsy findings indicated that Baby Theresa was a full term infant, weighing eight pounds and 20½ inches in length who had suffered no trauma which would have resulted in her death. In addition, a complete toxicology screen was performed and was negative for any drugs in her system."

Back in 2014, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison analyzed evidence recovered from the scene and identified what is believed to be a DNA profile of the biological mother. The DNA profile was run through a national database of convicted felons and sex offenders to look for a match. A Jane Doe warrant for the crime of hiding a corpse was issued. The warrant alleviates any statute of limitations requirements.

Luttenin made her initial appearance in Dodge County court on Friday, March 18 – and cash bond was set at $2,500.

