Baby formula shortage: Parents scramble as problem grows

Parents are scouring store shelves in search of baby formula. A recall and supply chain issues have caused shortages nationwide.

The problem has been amplified in the past few weeks. Parents are making it part of their daily routines to go to stores in search of formula that seems impossible to find.

For the past 11 months, little Reavy has brought so much joy to Emily Boehme. The first-time mom has been focused on helping her little one grow.

"There’s all this pressure to be a great parent, and part of that is making sure they’re fed," Boehme said.

Recently, it has been harder and harder to make sure her baby is getting everything she needs.

"This is our last cannister of formula. It’s around $47," she said.

In February, Abbott was forced to shut down its largest formula manufacturing plant due to contamination concerns. Supply chain problems have contributed to the growing shortage. It is such a big problem, the White House is weighing in.

"Ensuring the availability of these products is also a priority for the FDA, and they're working around the clock to address any possible shortage," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The FDA announced it is working with manufacturers to increase supply. Boehme wants to see a solution soon, so she can get back to focusing on what's most important.

"I’ve gone to, I think, five Targets, three Costcos. I stop at Metro Market every day or Walgreens on the way home from work," said Boehme. "I would love to stop looking for formula every day after work."

Pediatricians urge parents who can't find formula to contact doctor's offices or food banks. They urge against watering down formula to stretch it or trying to make it from scratch.