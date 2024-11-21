AXE MKE unveils new holiday attraction; fighting evil snowmen

AXE MKE
Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s eastside where they need you to help defeat a Yuletide ghoul.
Whether it's for a small group outing, date night, or a corporate event, AXE MKE is a great place to spend a few hours having fun.
Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side where they need you to help defeat a Yuletide ghoul.
Creepy Christmas character
Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s eastside seeing why it could be fun defeating the evil twin of St. Nick.
Krampus Nacht
Brian Kramp is seeing that there’s also a happy side to this new attraction on Milwaukee’s eastside.
White-knuckle gauntlet
Brian Kramp is fighting evil snowmen and gingerbread people while trying to survive a morning of fun at AXE MKE.
Axe throwing competition
Brian Kramp is at AXE MKE seeing what make this a go to stop on Milwaukee’s eastside.