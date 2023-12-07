Expand / Collapse search

Avli Milwaukee; new Greek restaurant

Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill Neighborhood recently welcomed a new restaurant that combines tradition with contemporary elegance alongside inspired Greek cuisine. Brian Kramp is at Avli Milwaukee where the food, drinks and ambiance are just of the reason why guests love this new addition to the city.

Brian Kramp is at Avli where small plates, spreads, salads and authentic Greek entrees will lure you in and make you want to come back for more.

Brian Kramp is at Avli Milwaukee where their bar features a cocktail program infused with Greek nostalgia paired with modern trends.