Avid ice climber falls to his death in Montana

article

An ice climber fell to his death while hiking in Montana, according to local authorities.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said they were called on Saturday afternoon by a GPS device monitoring service.

Deputies said an alert was activated near Grotto Falls in Hyalite Canyon. At the same time, an eyewitness called 911 to say that an ice climber had fallen and was hurt.

The climber was identified as 36-year-old Kyle Allen Rott. Rott was described as an avid hiker.

RELATED: Montana men surprise momma bear with cub, encounter ends with accidental shooting

First responders said they transported Rott to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

It's believed Rott died accidentally caused by blunt force trauma of the head, sustained during the fall.

"Sheriff Dan Springer would like to express his condolences to Mr. Kyle Rott’s family in South Dakota and his friends," the office posted on its Facebook page. "Sheriff Springer also thanks all the dedicated search and rescue members who responded so quickly."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.