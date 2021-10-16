Autumn, Halloween events throughout Milwaukee
From an autumn festival to Día de los Muertos celebrations – Milwaukee has so much going on this month. Lindsey McKee from Visit Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
- Autumn Events Urban Ecology Center Fall Plant-A-Thon Elegant Farmer’s Autumn Harvest Festival Public Market Harvest Festival
- Urban Ecology Center Fall Plant-A-Thon
- Elegant Farmer’s Autumn Harvest Festival
- Public Market Harvest Festival
- Halloween Events throughout Milwaukee Holler House Tom’s Historic Cemetery Tour Harley-Davidson Museum Skulloween Bike Night Racine Zoo Hallowine Haunted tours from City Tours MKE, Happy Times Tours, Milwaukee County Historical Society, and Gothic Milwaukee
- Holler House Tom’s Historic Cemetery Tour
- Harley-Davidson Museum Skulloween Bike Night
- Racine Zoo Hallowine
- Haunted tours from City Tours MKE, Happy Times Tours, Milwaukee County Historical Society, and Gothic Milwaukee
- Dia De Los Muertos Events Latino Arts Inc. Day of the Dead Ofrendas Mitchell Park Domes Dia De Los Muertos virtual program Forest Home Cemetery Day of the Dead Festival
- Latino Arts Inc. Day of the Dead Ofrendas
- Mitchell Park Domes Dia De Los Muertos virtual program
- Forest Home Cemetery Day of the Dead Festival