Aurora Medical Center-Grafton expansion; new patient tower planned
GRAFTON, Wis. - Aurora Medical Center-Grafton is planning an expansion.
Planned expansion in Grafton
What we know:
Aurora is planning a 125,000 square foot expansion, including a tower with 84 new private patient suites and an expanded emergency department.
The expansion plans have been submitted to the Village of Grafton for approval.
Proposed expansion at Aurora Medical Center – Grafton
Aurora plans to begin preparing for construction in the coming months.
