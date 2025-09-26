Aurora Medical Center-Grafton expansion; new patient tower planned

article

The Brief Aurora Health Care revealed on Friday, Sept. 26 a planned expansion at its Grafton facility. The planned expansion includes a tower with new private patient suites and an expanded emergency department. Once approved, construction could begin in the coming months.



Aurora Medical Center-Grafton is planning an expansion.

Planned expansion in Grafton

What we know:

Aurora is planning a 125,000 square foot expansion, including a tower with 84 new private patient suites and an expanded emergency department.

The expansion plans have been submitted to the Village of Grafton for approval.

Proposed expansion at Aurora Medical Center – Grafton

Aurora plans to begin preparing for construction in the coming months.