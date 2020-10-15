Attorney: Kettle Moraine student racially bullied, harassed

A legal team representing a Kettle Moraine High School student plans to file a lawsuit against the district on Friday morning, Oct. 16.

Attorney B'Ivoru LaMarr is representing a Kettle Moraine parent and her teenage daughter -- identified as "SQ." The attorney said SQ, a Black student at Kettle Moraine High School, has dealt with racial harassment and bullying since middle school.

"My client has very substantial issues as a result of three years of racial bullying," LaMarr said.

The bullying happened on social media and in the classroom, LaMar said. One reported incident includes a student "turning off the lights in front of a teacher and commenting that they could not find SQ."

Kettle Moraine High School

SQ's mother has made complaints and participated in meetings with district leadership, but does not believe enough has been done.

"What we see in the Kettle Moraine School District is a lack of accountability. We see individuals...their actions being tolerable by school administrators," said LaMarr.

Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr

LaMarr said the mother wants to hold the school district accountable. He hopes the lawsuit will result in new policies that will eliminate instances of racial harassment.

"The takeaway from this is any type of racial slurs, bullying is not going to be tolerated," LaMarr said.

LaMarr plans to hold a news conference outside of Kettle Moraine High School on Friday, Oct. 16, to provide more information on the lawsuit.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Kettle Moraine School District provided the following statement regarding the matter:

We cannot comment on future litigation, nor can we comment -- per state statutes -- on the personal files of students and/or disciplinary actions pertaining to students. We have made statements concerning our work -- past, present and plans for future -- on the topics of bullying, cultural proficiency and equity and implored our community to assist us in these efforts.