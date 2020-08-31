Attorney for Jacob Blake: 'President Trump has not reached out to the family's lawyers'

Ahead of a presidential visit to Kenosha, one of Jacob Blake's attorneys said Monday, Aug. 31 meeting between them and President Donald Trump Tuesday isn't happening. Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr said he does not want to make this case political, but President Trump's visit is making that nearly impossible.

"Still in critical condition," LaMarr said of Blake Monday. "Just taking it a day at a time."

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, Jacob Blake

With Blake still hospitalized, LaMarr said Monday there's one person who likely won't be paying a visit:

"What I can say is that President Trump has not reached out to the family's lawyers," said LaMarr.

When asked whether the Blake family would meet with President Trump, LaMarr said, "I'm not really sure what the Blake family would do. I can say that family has diverse views on different issues."

President Trump clarified in a White House news conference Monday afternoon it's not happening.

Advertisement

"I talked to a wonderful man, the family's pastor," said President Trump. "I thought it would be better not to do anything with their lawyers involved. They wanted me to speak, but they wanted to have lawyers involved, and I thought that was inappropriate, so I didn't do that."

B'Ivory LaMarr

Blake was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey. LaMarr has taken on a number of high-profile cases in our area recently. He also represents the family of Joel Acevedo. Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli will now head to trial for a homicide charge following his preliminary hearing Monday in Milwaukee County court -- Mattioli accused of putting Acevedo in a chokehold for nearly 10 minutes while off duty in April. Acevedo later died at the hospital.

Joel Acevedo

Jose Acevedo

"The hardest thing is reliving that video I saw," said Acevedo's father, Jose, following Monday's court hearing. "Mattioli choking the life out of my son while he was laying there lifeless."

After the hearing, the Acevedo family demanded a more transparent investigation and for the public release of 911 calls and body camera footage that shows Acevedo in a chokehold.

Michael Mattioli

"I want the public to see that," said Jose Acevedo. "I want the public to see what they've been hiding."

FOX6 News reached out to Mattioli's attorneys for comment Monday but never heard back. Mattioli's arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 8.