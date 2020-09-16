Expand / Collapse search

Attorney accused of spitting on teen seeks change of trial venue

Shorewood
MILWAUKEE - Stephanie Rapkin, the Shorewood attorney who spit on a teenager during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 6, wants a change of venue for her trial.

Rapkin is charged with disorderly conduct, hate crime -- as well as battery to a law enforcement officer. 

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Rapkin appeared virtually in court with her attorney -- and they filed a motion for a change of venue -- and to strike the hate crime enhancer to the disorderly conduct charge. A state response to the motions is expected by Nov. 6.

Rapkin entered a not guilty plea during a virtual court appearance on July 29. Prosecutors say the 64-year-old spit on 17-year-old Eric Lucas, a Shorewood High School student. She is also accused of shoving 21-year-old Joe Friedman on her sidewalk.

When questioned about the spitting incident, the complaint in the case said Rapkin "explained that she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded and they did not have masks on. (The video shows that the defendant did not have a mask on at the time of the spitting incident.) She said they got too close so she spit."

Rapkin is scheduled to be back in court for a motion hearing on Nov. 19.

