Attention baseball players: There’s a new state of the art performance center in New Berlin

When it comes to sporting goods, Burghardt Sporting Goods has delivered excellence in equipment and services to athletes for 140 years. Brian is getting a preview of their brand new location in New Berlin.

About Burghardt Sporting Goods (website)

Burghardt Sporting Goods has a deep and impressive history that spans over a century. Doing business in the Milwaukee area since the 1800's, Burghardt's is recognized as one of the oldest family owned and operated sporting goods stores in the nation.

Charles Burghardt opened a small stationary and book store in downtown Milwaukee in 1881. As Milwaukee's population grew with the influx of immigrants from Germany and Poland, there was a demand for stationary and a new demand for school supplies. Charles Burghardt recognized this opportunity and expanded into physical education supplies for schools and later, sports equipment. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Charles Burghardt set into motion what would become his families work for years to come.

Advertisement

Over 125 years and five generations later, Burghardt's carved its niche as being the place for sporting equipment. While we since have focused on being one of the elite independent sporting goods stores in the nation, we haven't lost our connection to schools. By providing local schools with jerseys, uniforms and customized tee shirts, Burghardt Sporting Goods is known as the place to go for custom printed gear.

Boasting a full service in-house screen printing and department and a staff that is both friendly and knowledgeable, we continue to work hard to provide our customers with the latest equipment and gear in the industry. By having the largest selection of lacrosse gear in the state as well as the largest baseball and softball equipment in the Midwest, we aim to provide our customers with the gear they need to gain a step up on the competition.