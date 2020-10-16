Expand / Collapse search

Attendees of president's Janesville rally to take shuttle buses

By AP Author
Published 
Donald J. Trump
Associated Press
article

President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign event at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on October 12, 2020 in Sanford, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - People planning on attending President Donald Trump's rally Saturday at the Janesville airport will have to park over two miles away and take a shuttle bus to the event, the sheriff's department said.

The rally is taking place as coronavirus cases soar in Wisconsin. The state hit a record daily high for newly reported cases on Friday, with 3,861. It was the third time in one week that a record high was hit. Hospitalizations were also at an all-time high this week.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has been critical of President Trump for holding the rally amid the pandemic and urged the president to require those in attendance to physically distance and wear masks. At prior Trump rallies in Wisconsin and around the country many attendees do not wear masks or distance from others.

The Rock County Sheriff's Department said Thursday that attendees of Trump's airport rally will have to park at Blackhawk Technical College about 2.5 miles away and take shuttle buses to the event.

The Rock County Public Health Department did not immediately return a message about the plans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In lieu of debate, President Trump, Biden hold town halls
slideshow

In lieu of debate, President Trump, Biden hold town halls

The presidential rivals took questions in different cities on different networks in lieu of an originally-scheduled second debate.

Milwaukee among Top 10 cities with most TV campaign ads
slideshow

Milwaukee among Top 10 cities with most TV campaign ads

The Wesleyan Media Project found that pro-Biden TV ads in Milwaukee topped 4,100, while pro-Trump ads totaled 1,030.