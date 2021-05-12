Attend drive-in concert, help find a cure for Crohn's Disease

Raising money to help fight a painful disease that impacts millions of Americans every year could be as easy as going to a drive-in concert. Casey White with the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can help find a cure.

About Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (website)

The mission of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

The Foundation sponsors basic and clinical research of the highest quality. We also offer a wide range of educational programs for patients and healthcare professionals, while providing supportive services to help people cope with these chronic intestinal diseases. These programs are supported solely through our donors, grants, fundraising efforts, and sponsors.