Attempted robbery leads to fatal shooting near 40th and Vienna

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near N. 40th Street and W. Vienna Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 28-year-old man was approached by two unknown males and they attempted to rob him. The victim attempted to flee the two and he was shot from behind.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

