ATM 'jackpotting' heist: Chicago man sentenced to prison

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The Brief A Chicago man convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars was sentenced. Prosecutors said he did it through a heist described as "jackpotting." The money was stolen from ATMs in Waukesha, Wauwatosa and Oak Creek.



A Chicago man, who prosecutors said stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in less than a day through a heist that investigators described as ATM "jackpotting," has been sentenced to prison.

Prison sentence

In court:

A Waukesha County Judge sentenced Edison Landaeta Martinez to two-and-a-half years in prison and five years of extended supervision. Court records show he was convicted of theft and interference with an automated teller machine, and a third charge was dropped in a plea negotiation.

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ATM robberies

The backstory:

Investigators said Landaeta Martinez stole $41,000 from Summit Credit Union in Waukesha through ATM jackpotting on Nov. 16, 2025. That same day, he's accused of using the same tactic to rob two different banks – one in Wauwatosa, one in Oak Creek. The thefts totaled just over $222,000.

Roughly two weeks later, Landaeta Martinez made his way to Michigan, where investigators tracked his car to two different credit unions. The Madison Police Department eventually arrested him at the Waukesha Police Department's request.

Location of ATM "jackpotting" thefts

What is ATM jackpotting?

What they're saying:

Investigators said ATM jackpotting is a "cyber physical crime" that uses technology to manipulate ATMs into dispensing all the cash they contain.

"It's more prevalent right now," April DeValkenaere with Fortress Forensic Investigations said in 2025, when charges were filed. "If somebody essentially interferes with the use of an ATM machine, it is a felony."