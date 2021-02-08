At Milwaukee’s 414loral happiness in handcrafted through the use of plants, flowers

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if want to do something special for your loved ones, this could do the trick. Brian is at 414loral (Four One Floral) with an idea that will make you a "Succa-a For Love."

About 414loral (website)

414loral (4-1-Floral) is a black-owned grass-roots floral initiative that started at my kitchen counter in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We pride ourselves on providing stellar customer service and transparent pricing. They say you can’t put a price tag on happiness, but at 414loral we collaborate with our customers to handcraft an experience that is truly something to smile about. Many of our regular customers become like extensions of family to us, and we believe that we are all for one and one floral. If you’re looking to add warmth and personality to your big day at a sustainable price, then we’re just the florist for you!