At Integration Healing yoga and art can be combined to relieve stress

Depression, anxiety, trauma, and grief are things that many of us deal with on a weekly basis, and if you need help with them, Brian is with a local couple that may be able to help. This morning he’s at Integration Healing where Art Therapy is just one way that they’re trying to enrich the lives of their clients.

About Integration Healing (website)

Integration Healing is a holistic bilingual goal-oriented art therapy private practice. Integration Healing focuses on the participant’s ability to move toward a deeper well-being through the artistic process and self-exploration.

Art therapy is an adventure of self-discovery. Through our efforts and artistic interpretations, we learn who we are at the depths of our soul. In this process, we grow to understand, accept, and change, from the profound parts of our soul to the outer self-experiences.

